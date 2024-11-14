DMC Global Announces Leadership Transition and Strategic Shift

DMC Global ( (BOOM) ) has issued an announcement.

DMC Global Inc. announced the upcoming retirement of Michael Kuta as President, CEO, and Board Director, effective November 29, 2024, with Executive Chairman James O’Leary stepping in as interim President and CEO. O’Leary, with extensive leadership experience in the construction and manufacturing industries, aims to address the company’s challenges and enhance value for stakeholders. This transition marks a strategic shift for DMC Global, a leading asset-light manufacturing business, traded under the symbol ‘BOOM’ on Nasdaq.

