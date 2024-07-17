DLP Resources Corrects Drill Results, Expands Peru Project

DLP Resources (TSE:DLP) has released an update.

DLP Resources Inc. has issued a correction to their previous announcement, detailing significant intersections of copper, molybdenum, and silver mineralization in their Aurora Project in Southern Peru. The corrected drill results for hole A24-015 show continuous mineralization, with notable corrected intervals such as 0.41% copper equivalent over 431 meters. The company is expanding the mineralization footprint with ongoing drilling and expects further results soon.

For further insights into TSE:DLP stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.