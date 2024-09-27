DL Holdings Schedules EGM to Appoint New Auditor

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on October 23, 2024, with a key agenda item to appoint BDO Limited as the company’s auditor until the next annual general meeting. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf and must submit their proxy forms 48 hours before the EGM. The company’s share register will be closed from October 18 to October 23, 2024, for determining shareholder eligibility to vote at the EGM.

