DL Holdings Declares Final Dividend for 2024

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.0198 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Shareholders must register by September 20, 2024, to be eligible, with the dividend payment to be distributed on October 9, 2024. This move is likely to be of interest to investors seeking shareholder returns from their stock holdings in the company.

