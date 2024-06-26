DL Holdings Celebrates Remarkable Fiscal Turnaround

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has reported a striking turnaround with its annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, showcasing a significant profit of HK$99,903,000 compared to the previous year’s loss of HK$49,177,000. The company’s revenue rose to HK$202,353,000, while gross profit surged to HK$130,457,000, reflecting robust performance and operational efficiency. These figures indicate a solid recovery and growth trajectory for the Group, with earnings per share also increasing to 7.17 HK cents.

For further insights into HK:1709 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.