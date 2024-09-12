DL Holdings Announces Auditor Change and AGM Update

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced the retirement of their current auditor, Grant Thornton, following discussions about reappointment terms and fees, aiming to enhance cost-effectiveness and maintain good corporate governance with a fresh external audit perspective. The company has withdrawn the corresponding resolution from the upcoming AGM’s agenda and is actively seeking a new auditor, with further updates to be provided promptly.

