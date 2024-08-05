DKS Co., Ltd. Shows Strong Quarterly Growth and Upbeat Full-Year Forecast

DKS Co., Ltd. (JP:4461) has released an update.

DKS Co., Ltd. reports a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, with net sales up by 26.3% and a solid forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2025. The company’s equity ratio improved slightly from March to June 2024 and is planning to pay a higher dividend of 70 yen per share for the fiscal year. No major changes in accounting policies were noted, except for those due to revisions in accounting standards.

