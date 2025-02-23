Dixon Technologies Announces Director Term Completions

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. ( (IN:DIXON) ) just unveiled an update.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited announced the completion of the second term of Dr. Manuji Zarabi and Ms. Poornima Shenoy as Non-Executive and Independent Directors, effective from February 23, 2025. This change is part of the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and may impact its board composition and governance structure, reflecting its commitment to regulatory compliance and corporate governance standards.

More about Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry, primarily focusing on the production of consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting products, and mobile phones. The company serves a variety of market segments, including domestic and international markets, and is known for its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities and services.

YTD Price Performance: -22.46%

Average Trading Volume: 18,131

Current Market Cap: 838.9B INR

