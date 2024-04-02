Dixie Gold Inc. Triumphs in Settlement with Omnia

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSE:DG) has released an update.

Dixie Gold Inc. has successfully reached a settlement with Omnia Metals Group Ltd, resolving prior legal disputes amicably without admitting liability and reinforcing Dixie Gold’s financial position with a cash payment exceeding its legal costs. The agreement also solidifies Dixie Gold’s claim to previous funds paid by Omnia, enhancing the company’s working capital and providing a clear path forward for potential future transactions.

