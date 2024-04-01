Dividend 15 Split Corp. Renews Equity Program

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Class A (TSE:DFN) has released an update.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. has announced the renewal of its at-the-market equity program, which allows for the sale of Class A and Preferred Shares on the TSX and other Canadian marketplaces, effective until September 9, 2024. This program, which replaces the previous one from August 2022, may raise up to $400 million by selling shares at prevailing market prices. The proceeds from this program will support the company’s investment objectives, focusing on a portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks.

For further insights into TSE:DFN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.