Diversified Energy’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Diversified Energy Company plc ((GB:DEC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Diversified Energy Company plc was a blend of optimism and caution. The company celebrated notable achievements in financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and shareholder returns. However, there were also concerns about the undervaluation of shares and market headwinds that could impact future growth.

Strong Financial Performance

Diversified Energy reported a record adjusted EBITDA of $286 million for the third quarter, with an impressive EBITDA margin of 66%. The company nearly doubled its year-over-year growth in EBITDA and cash flow, showcasing its robust financial health.

Significant Debt Reduction

In the first three quarters of 2025, the company successfully reduced its debt principal by approximately $203 million. This effort improved its overall leverage by 20% since the end of 2024, achieving a leverage ratio within the target level of 2x to 2.5x net debt to EBITDA.

Successful Acquisition Strategy

The acquisitions of Maverick Natural Resources and Canvas Energy have significantly transformed Diversified Energy, strengthening its financial guidance and operational leverage.

Record Shareholder Returns

The company returned approximately $146 million to shareholders through dividends and strategic share repurchases, representing about 15% of its current market capitalization.

Increased Market Presence

Diversified Energy is enhancing its market presence by moving its primary equity listing to the New York Stock Exchange and redomiciling to a U.S. corporate entity, aiming to increase trading liquidity and exposure to U.S. investors.

Innovative Well Retirement Fund

The company launched a pioneering agreement with West Virginia to provide financial assurance for the retirement of all its wells in the state, potentially setting a precedent for other states.

Undervalued Share Price

Management expressed disappointment with the current share prices, which they believe do not reflect the company’s true value.

Market Headwinds

The call also addressed macroeconomic headwinds impacting share valuation, including the allocation of investment funds to high-valued companies.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Diversified Energy anticipates continued growth, with plans to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 24. The company reported a daily production exit rate of approximately 1.14 Bcf per day for September and an average quarterly production of over 1.13 Bcf per day. With a free cash flow of $144 million and net debt at $2.5 billion, the company is well-positioned for future success.

In conclusion, Diversified Energy’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong financial results and strategic initiatives. Despite concerns about share valuation and market challenges, the company is poised for growth, supported by its robust financial performance and strategic market moves.

