Diversified Energy Shares and Shareholder Guide

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced that as of August 30, 2024, there are 49,043,200 ordinary shares in issue, each with one vote, and no shares are held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to determine if they must disclose changes in their shareholding according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company emphasizes its commitment to responsible energy production, operational improvement, and shareholder value.

