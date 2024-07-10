Diversified Energy Expands with Texas Gas Assets Buy

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced the strategic acquisition of natural gas properties in Eastern Texas from Crescent Pass Energy for a purchase price of $106 million, which after adjustments is estimated at $100 million. The deal will be financed through a mix of newly issued shares and a bank facility, aiming to close in the third quarter of 2024. This acquisition is set to enhance Diversified’s operational efficiency and scale in the Central region, with the assets expected to contribute significantly to the company’s production and EBITDA.

