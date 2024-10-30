Diversified Energy Expands with East Texas Acquisition

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company has completed its acquisition of natural gas assets in East Texas for a net purchase price of $49 million, enhancing its operational scale and potential for cost synergies. The acquisition, funded through a mix of new shares and cash, is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s EBITDA. This move aligns with Diversified’s strategy to optimize long-life energy assets and bolster shareholder value.

