Diversified Energy Expands with East Texas Acquisition

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced the acquisition of operated natural gas properties in East Texas, reinforcing its presence and operational scale in the region. The $69 million deal, which includes around $68 million for Proved Developed Producing assets and a minor stake in undeveloped acreage, is set to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Diversified’s production capabilities and generate significant EBITDA, positioning the company for increased shareholder value.

