Diversified Energy Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 81,292 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 924.05 pence each, which will be subsequently cancelled. This action is part of a previously announced share buyback program and leaves the company with 49,043,200 ordinary shares in issue post-cancellation. Diversified is an energy firm committed to the responsible production of natural gas and liquids, focusing on sustainability and shareholder value.

