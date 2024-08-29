Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback Plan

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has recently completed a share buyback, purchasing 76,205 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 934.78 pence each, which will be canceled to adjust the company’s share capital. This move comes as part of a share buyback program announced earlier in June 2023, and it will leave the company with 49,124,492 shares in issue post-cancellation. The transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of Diversified’s strategy to generate shareholder value and manage its share capital efficiently.

