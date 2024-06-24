Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 13,458 of its own shares at an average price of 1,088.92 pence per share, with the transaction facilitated by Peel Hunt LLP. Following the buyback, the shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 47,323,929 ordinary shares. This action reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and deliver shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:DEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.