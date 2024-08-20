Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 of its own shares at a price of 1,014 pence each, which will be cancelled to reduce the total number of shares in issue. This move is part of a share buyback programme initiated on 27 June 2023, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to generate shareholder value. After the cancellation, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will stand at 47,181,429.

