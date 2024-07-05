Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced the buyback of 3,750 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 1,113 pence per share, which will be cancelled subsequently. Post-cancellation, the company’s issued share capital will consist of 47,290,179 ordinary shares. This buyback is part of a program announced on 27 June 2023, aligning with the company’s strategy to deliver shareholder value.

