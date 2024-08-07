Diversified Energy Announces Upcoming Interim Results

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC, a leader in sustainable energy production, has announced it will publish its interim results for the first half of 2024 on August 15. Accompanying the release, a conference call is scheduled to discuss the details, with an audio replay available shortly after. The company aims to consistently generate shareholder value through its focus on acquiring and improving long-life natural gas and liquids assets.

