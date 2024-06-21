Diversified Energy Advances Buyback, Cancels Shares

Diversified Energy Company (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC, a leading energy firm, has purchased 3,750 of its own shares at 1,122 pence each as part of a previously announced share buyback program, executed through Peel Hunt LLP. These shares will be subsequently cancelled, leaving the company with 47,337,387 ordinary shares in issue. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to improve shareholder value and sustain its commitment to responsible energy production.

