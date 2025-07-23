DIT Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from DIT Group Limited ( (HK:0726) ).

DIT Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, where they will approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder relations.

More about DIT Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 385,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$229.5M

