District Metals Secures Regulatory Relief Amid Nasdaq Listing

The latest announcement is out from District Metals ( (TSE:DMX) ).

District Metals Corp. has received exemptive relief from Canadian securities regulators, allowing it to maintain its status as a ‘venture issuer’ despite listing its depositary receipts on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. This decision provides the company with relief from certain reporting requirements, potentially easing its regulatory burden and supporting its strategic focus on exploration and development activities in Sweden.

More about District Metals

District Metals Corp. is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The company is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry, aiming to explore and develop prospective mineral properties to create shareholder value. The Viken Property is known for its uranium-vanadium deposit, while the Tomtebo Property is situated in the Bergslagen Mining District, featuring historic polymetallic mines and showings.

YTD Price Performance: -12.14%

Average Trading Volume: 92,913

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.09M

