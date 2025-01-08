District Metals Acquires 2% NSR Royalty on Viken Deposit, Strengthening Market Position

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from District Metals ( (TSE:DMX) ) is now available.

District Metals Corp. has finalized an agreement to acquire a 2.0% NSR royalty on its Viken Energy Metals Deposit in Sweden, making the deposit free from any net smelter returns royalties. This strategic move enhances District’s full ownership of the deposit, positioning the company favorably in the energy metals market, especially amid recent discussions by the Swedish Government regarding uranium regulations.

More about District Metals

District Metals Corp. is a company involved in the energy metals sector, focusing primarily on critical metals essential for the green energy transition. Their operations are centered around the Viken Deposit in Jämtland County, Sweden, which hosts metals such as uranium, vanadium, nickel, molybdenum, copper, zinc, and rare earth elements.

YTD Price Performance: 0.36%

Average Trading Volume: 90,977

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $36.4M

