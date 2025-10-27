Distil plc Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Distil plc ( (GB:DIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Distil plc announced that all resolutions at their recent General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the acceptance of the annual report and accounts, the re-appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors, and authorization for directors to determine auditor fees. This approval supports Distil’s ongoing operations and governance, reinforcing shareholder confidence and ensuring continuity in financial oversight.

Spark’s Take on GB:DIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DIS is a Neutral.

Distil plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, profitability, and cash flow issues. While corporate events offer potential growth prospects, valuation concerns and technical analysis indicate a mixed market sentiment.

More about Distil plc

Distil plc operates in the premium drinks industry, owning brands such as RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Gin and Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Vodka, and Blavod Black Vodka.

Average Trading Volume: 11,943,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.59M

