Distil plc Advances with Ardgowan Distillery Milestone

Distil plc celebrates a significant milestone as its Ardgowan Distillery receives custom-built whisky stills, marking a step towards producing over 1 million litres of new spirit annually. This development not only enhances their premium drinks portfolio but also aligns with sustainability goals, with innovative technologies making the distillery carbon negative. Distil’s strategic investment in the distillery underscores its commitment to expanding its presence in the premium whisky market.

