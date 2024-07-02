DiscovEx Top Shareholders and Investor Confidence

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has revealed its top shareholders, with Francesca Gnagnarella and Third Reef Pty Ltd leading the pack, each owning 8.35% of the company. The top 20 shareholders collectively hold over 50% of the total issued capital, emphasizing significant investor commitment. This latest report underscores the strong backing DiscovEx Resources enjoys from its top investors, which could be an indicator of stability and confidence for potential investors.

For further insights into AU:DCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.