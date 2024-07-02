DiscovEx Resources Welcomes New Major Stakeholder

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has disclosed that Russell John Delroy ATF Colour Trust has become a substantial holder with a 8.35% voting power, through the acquisition of 14,864,865 ordinary shares as of June 18, 2024. This strategic move indicates a significant stake acquisition in the company, reflecting a potential shift in influence over corporate decisions.

