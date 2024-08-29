DiscovEx Celebrates Promising Copper-Gold Discovery

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited reports a promising copper-gold discovery at the Greater Duchess Project by Carnaby Resources Limited, with significant drilling results that highlight the area’s potential. The initial drilling has revealed high-grade copper intersections, and the company anticipates further exploration and pre-feasibility studies. With a strong management team and solid cash position, the company is positioned to capitalize on this and other prospective targets in the region.

