Discovery Silver Corp Reports Promising Cordero Project

Discovery Silver Corp. has officially filed a technical report for the Cordero Project based on the National Instrument 43-101 standards, following the positive results from the February 2024 Feasibility Study. The Cordero deposit, located in Mexico and owned entirely by Discovery, is considered the largest undeveloped silver deposit globally and shows potential for a long-life, economically attractive mining project.

