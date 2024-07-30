Discovery Alaska Reports Promising Gold Resources

Discovery Alaska Limited (AU:DAF) has released an update.

Discovery Alaska Limited has reported substantial gold resources at its Vinasale Gold Project in Alaska, with a historic inferred resource of 22Mt at 1.53g/t yielding 1.08Moz gold and a further indicated resource of 2.29Mt at 1.84g/t for 135koz gold. The project, inactive for the past decade, shows promise with identified targets that could expand the resource base. No exploration activities were conducted at their Chulitna Gold Project during the quarter.

