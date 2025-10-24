Discovery Alaska Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Discovery Alaska Limited ( (AU:DAF) ) has shared an update.

Discovery Alaska Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 November 2025. The company will not send hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders who have not opted for electronic copies, instead making it available online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy voting instructions by 22 November 2025 to ensure their participation. This meeting is significant as it impacts shareholder voting and company governance.

More about Discovery Alaska Limited

Discovery Alaska Limited is a company that operates in the exploration and mining industry. The company focuses on mineral exploration and development projects, primarily in Alaska, aiming to discover and develop mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 106,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.22M

For a thorough assessment of DAF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue