Discount Announces Departure of Senior Director

The latest update is out from Discount ( (IL:DSCT) ).

Discount has announced the cessation of service of Yodfat Harel-Buchris as a Regular Director on February 16, 2025, after nearly nine years of tenure. Harel-Buchris, who was a member of several key committees including Credit, Compensation, Technology and Innovation, and Resources, will not continue in any capacity within the corporation. The company noted that her departure does not impact the percentage of independent directors on the board, maintaining a majority as required.

More about Discount

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 125

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.44B

