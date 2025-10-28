DIRTT to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( (TSE:DRT) ).

DIRTT Environmental Solutions announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on November 6, 2025, to discuss the results, led by CEO Benjamin Urban and CFO Fareeha Khan. This announcement is part of DIRTT’s ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and provide transparency about its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DRT) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock, see the TSE:DRT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DRT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 51 reflects the company’s financial challenges, including declining revenue and high leverage, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The earnings call highlights both challenges and growth opportunities, but the financial performance remains the most significant factor.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DRT stock, click here.

More about DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is a leader in industrialized construction, providing a system of physical products and digital tools that enable organizations to create adaptable interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT offers flexible and reconfigurable construction solutions. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX.

Average Trading Volume: 37,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$178.9M

For detailed information about DRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue