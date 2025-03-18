DIRTT Named Top Innovator in Manufacturing by Fast Company

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( (TSE:DRT) ) has shared an announcement.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has been recognized as the top company in Manufacturing on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This accolade highlights DIRTT’s innovative approach in the construction industry, where it combines advanced technology with precision manufacturing to deliver adaptable and efficient interior construction solutions. The company’s technology-driven methods address the inefficiencies of traditional construction by reducing waste and enhancing speed and precision, benefiting industries such as healthcare, education, and commercial offices.

More about DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is a leader in industrialized construction, offering a system of physical products and digital tools that empower organizations to build high-performing, adaptable interior environments. The company operates in markets such as workplace, healthcare, education, and the public sector, providing solutions that offer design freedom and certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, DIRTT is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘DRT’.

YTD Price Performance: -6.94%

Average Trading Volume: 31,084

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $131.3M

See more data about DRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com