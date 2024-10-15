Director’s Stake Shifts in Australian Rare Earths

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AU:AR3) has released an update.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has announced a change in Director Angus Jack Rutherford Barker’s interests, involving an off-market trade of 3,000,000 ordinary shares valued at $435,000. The transaction has not altered Barker’s holding of 166,667 unlisted options, while the director remains a beneficiary of the Esmerelda Trust and sole member of The Barker Super Fund.

