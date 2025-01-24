Director’s Spouse Purchases Shares in Renew Holdings, Signaling Confidence

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Renew Holdings plc ( (GB:RNWH) ).

Renew Holdings announced that Dina Dasani, wife of Non-Executive Director Shatish Dasani, purchased 3,000 ordinary shares at 712.1p each, bringing their total shareholding to 24,000 shares, or 0.03% of the company. This transaction reflects internal confidence in the company’s operations and can potentially enhance stakeholder trust by demonstrating a commitment from the leadership, aligning their interests with those of investors.

More about Renew Holdings plc

Renew Holdings plc is a prominent UK-based Engineering Services company specializing in the maintenance and renewal of critical infrastructure. The company focuses on key markets such as Rail, Infrastructure, Energy, and Environmental sectors, executing non-discretionary tasks driven by regulation and supported by long-term funding commitments.

YTD Price Performance: 0.44%

Average Trading Volume: 160,152

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £719.5M

