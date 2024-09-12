Director’s Shares Mistakenly Traded and Reinstated

Ground Rents Income Fund (GB:GRIO) has released an update.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has announced that due to an error by LGT Wealth Management UK LLP, 38,813 of the company’s shares held by director Barry Gordon Gilbertson were mistakenly sold and then repurchased to rectify the mistake. This incident was not indicative of Gilbertson’s intention to sell his shares, and there has been no change in his holdings following the transactions. The erroneous sale and subsequent repurchase occurred on 27 June and 10 September 2024, respectively, on the London Stock Exchange.

