Director’s Shareholding Shifts at West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd has issued a Change of Director’s Interest Notice, indicating that Director Lyndon George Hopkins has experienced a change in holdings, including various performance rights with nil exercise prices and expiry dates ranging from 2024 to 2029. The notice details changes in both direct and indirect interests, involving ordinary shares and a range of performance rights subject to service and performance conditions.

