Director’s Shareholding Shifts at Megaport Ltd

Michael Reid, a director of Megaport Ltd, has experienced a change in his holdings with the company following the vesting of 222,602 Performance Restricted Stock Units (PRSUs) into shares, with a concurrent lapse of 7,478 PRSUs that did not meet vesting conditions. Post-transaction, Reid’s direct interest comprises 222,602 ordinary shares and 747,760 PRSUs, which are set to vest over the next two years. These changes are part of Megaport’s Restricted Stock Unit program, as per the shareholder-approved FY24 Short Term Incentive plan.

