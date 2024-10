Ecs Botanics Holdings Ltd (AU:ECS) has released an update.

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd has reported a change in Director Mrs. Nan Maree Schoerie’s interest, involving a transfer of 24 million fully paid ordinary shares from Flowerday Holdings Pty Ltd to Schoerie Fides Pty Ltd . This adjustment leaves Schoerie Fides Pty Ltd with a total of 66 million shares, while Flowerday Holdings now holds 46.67 million shares. No securities were acquired or disposed of in the process and there were no changes in director’s interests in contracts.

