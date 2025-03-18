Director’s Share Purchase at Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC ( (GB:AGVI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC announced a transaction involving the purchase of 680 ordinary shares by Director Lesley Jackson at a price of 75.56 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction increases Jackson’s total shareholding to 35,872 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s market position and potential future performance.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment trusts. The company primarily deals with value and income investment strategies, targeting returns through a diversified portfolio of ordinary shares.

YTD Price Performance: -11.45%

Average Trading Volume: 170,300

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

