Director’s Share Holdings Boost in HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited has announced a significant change in the director Isaac Jacob Fried’s interest in the company, with acquisitions of fully paid ordinary shares across multiple entities, including direct and indirect interests. The transactions were conducted at a price of $6.50 per share, but no shares were disposed of during this change. This update could signal a bolstering of confidence in the company’s performance and stability, potentially influencing the company’s stock value.

