Director’s Share Acquisition at Scalare Partners Holdings

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited has issued an update.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited has announced a change in the interest of Director James David Walker. The change occurred through an on-market purchase of 11,255 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.157 per share, resulting in Walker holding a total of 10,768,185 shares indirectly through Burrill Skies Pty Ltd and Kirri Cove Pty Ltd. This adjustment in shareholding may demonstrate confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Candy Club Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -26.19%

Average Trading Volume: 20,501

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$310K

