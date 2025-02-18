Director’s Share Acquisition at Downer EDI Limited

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Downer EDI Limited ( (AU:DOW) ).

Downer EDI Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Peter Anthony Barker has acquired 10,500 ordinary shares through an on-market trade at $5.385 per share. This acquisition marks a notable increase in personal investment by the director, potentially reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects and market positioning.

More about Downer EDI Limited

Downer EDI Limited is a prominent company operating in the integrated services industry, primarily delivering services across sectors such as transport, utilities, facilities, and engineering. It is focused on providing tailored and sustainable solutions to its clients, enhancing operational efficiency and infrastructure capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: -1.28%

Average Trading Volume: 719

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €2.12B

