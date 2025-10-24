Director’s Interest Update at Energy Resources of Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Energy Resources of Australia Class A ( (AU:ERA) ) has provided an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd announced a change in the interests of Director Justin Carey, involving the acquisition of Rio Tinto Limited Shares under a global employee share plan. The changes reflect the vesting and issuance of matching share rights and additional shares acquired through a dividend reinvestment plan, indicating a strategic alignment with Rio Tinto’s employee incentive programs.

More about Energy Resources of Australia Class A

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of uranium. The company is known for its involvement in uranium mining projects and is a significant player in the Australian mining sector.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$810.8M

See more insights into ERA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue