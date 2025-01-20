Director’s Interest Change at Murray Cod Australia

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Murray Cod Australia Limited ( (AU:MCA) ) just unveiled an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited announced a change in the interest of its director, Ross Anderson. The update involves indirect interests held through Anderson’s Investment Service and Kimbalex Investments, affecting a significant number of ordinary shares and unlisted options. This change might influence the company’s stock dynamics and reflect strategic financial adjustments by its leadership, possibly affecting stakeholder perceptions and market confidence.

More about Murray Cod Australia Limited

Murray Cod Australia Limited operates in the aquaculture industry, focusing on the farming and marketing of Murray cod, a freshwater fish native to Australia. The company is dedicated to producing high-quality fish products for both domestic and international markets, leveraging sustainable practices and advanced aquaculture technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 978,292

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$132.2M

