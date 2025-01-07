Director’s Increased Shareholding Signals Optimism for Native Mineral Resources

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:NMR) ) has issued an announcement.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Philip Gardner. The changes include the acquisition of 1,000,000 shares directly and 2,000,000 shares indirectly, with Gardner now holding a total of 6,144,890 shares directly and 5,816,667 shares indirectly. This transaction was made through an on-market purchase at an average price of $0.036 per share. The increase in shareholding reflects a strategic position potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects, which may interest shareholders and investors monitoring the company’s performance and governance.

More about Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited is a company operating in the mining sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of mining assets, likely targeting valuable mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 2.56%

Average Trading Volume: 975,701

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.4M

See more data about NMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.