Director’s Connected Entity Trades LSE Group Shares

York Holdings III Limited, closely associated with Martin Brand, Director of London Stock Exchange Group plc, has settled call options and disposed of ordinary shares in the company. The transactions occurred on August 22, 2024, with call options being settled at various prices ranging from USD 122.72 to USD 129.87, and shares being sold at GBP 100.1332. These transactions took place outside of a trading venue.

